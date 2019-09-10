New
Columbia · 41 mins ago
Columbia Men's Wayfinder 2-Strap Sandals
$24 $55
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most sellers charge at least $55. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Columbia.
  • Apply coupon code "60OFF" to get this deal.
  • Greater Rewards members get free shipping. Not a member? It's free to join.
Features
  • Available in select sizes from 7 to 13.
  • Available in several colors (Cordovan pictured).
↑ less
Buy from Columbia
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "60OFF"
  • Expires 9/10/2019
    Published 43 min ago
    Verified 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Columbia Columbia
Men's Sandals Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register