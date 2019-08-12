- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in several colors (Red Spark pictured) for $31.92 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Mountain Crest Fleece Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Arctic Blue/Nocturnal pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Columbia Women's Three Lakes Fleece Jacket in several colors (Nori pictured) for $24 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Jacket in several colors (Off White pictured) for $29.90 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Black/Lead pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $4 under last month's mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $19.12. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our June mention, $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Hoodie in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
For its Greater Rewards members, Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $14.32 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Battle Ridge II Camo-Print Cargo Shorts in Grill Camo (pictured) or Peatmoss Camo for $50. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal end August 13. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
