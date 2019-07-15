New
Macy's · 34 mins ago
$20 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Washed Out Shorts in several colors (Blue Sky pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Details
Comments
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart · 1 day ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Amazon · 1 day ago
Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping
Northgard US via Amazon offers the Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "4WIHMV4B" cuts that to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Some options offer a 5% coupon on the product page that when applied with the same coupon code above drops the starting price to $14.69.
Features
- available in sizes 30 to 40.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts
$6 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts in several styles (Green Avocado pictured) for $5.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 34
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia · 3 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt
$15 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Beach Check Plaid pictured) for $15 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $15.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
