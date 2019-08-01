New
Columbia · 1 hr ago
Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals
$14 $30
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less last August. Buy Now

  • Code "SAVE70"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
