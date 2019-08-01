- Create an Account or Login
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less last August. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Redmond Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes in Light Grey/Sky Blue for $59.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that price to $47.92. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Original Penguin Men's Westley Shitake Leather Derby Shoes in Shitake for $36.75 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pants in Tusk for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $16. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Solar Chill 2.0 Long Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Modern Turquoise pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" drops it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Thistletown Ridge Polo Shirt in several colors (Cypress pictured) for $21.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $17.52. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
