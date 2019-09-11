Personalize your DealNews Experience
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Pine Green pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Black Dot Print pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "WEAVE" drops that price to $7.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw these for a buck less over a week ago. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph Abboud Men's Athletic Shorts in Black for $5.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $64 off list and a great price for a pair of shorts. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "LJX12564" drops that to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Urban Pipeline Men's UltraFlex Cargo Shorts in several colors (Oh Khaki pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "POPCORN20" drops it to $13.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "60OFF". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
