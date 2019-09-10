Personalize your DealNews Experience
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "60OFF" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "60OFF". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Pine Green pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most sellers charge at least $55. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Glenallen EXS Shirt Jacket in Blue Heron or Collegiate Navy for $29.98. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $23.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $46 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $24 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
