Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Columbia Women's Three Lakes Fleece Jacket in several colors (Nori pictured) for $24 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's a $46 savings and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE60". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Girls' PFG Super Bonehead Dress in several colors (Bright Geranium Plaid pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts the price to $13.58. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now
