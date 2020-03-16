Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $7 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $9. (Most sizes are around $45 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $5, excluding the padding. Buy Now at Belk
That is a low by at least $22. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Columbia
That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $16 less than our mention from last May, the best we've seen, and a low by at least $16 today. Buy Now at Hibbett Sports
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at REI
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Columbia
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Columbia
