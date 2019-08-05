- Create an Account or Login
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6 but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia takes an extra 20% off select men's, women's, and kids' clothing and footwear for its Columbia Members Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in three colors (Sunset Red pictured) for $16.90. Plus Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Mountain Crest Fleece Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Arctic Blue/Nocturnal pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
