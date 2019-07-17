New
Columbia · 25 mins ago
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Details
Comments
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Grill/Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S and M.
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece
$16 $38
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Proozy · 3 days ago
adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket
$19 $80
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket in Black or Navy/Black for $39.99. Coupon code "DN19" cuts it to $19. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the best outright price we've seen for this style, although it was $26 with $3 in Rakuten points in May. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$68 $450
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Vicuna or Grey for $67.96. Pad your order over $75 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $382 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 43
Macy's · 5 days ago
Superdry Men's Hawk Colorblocked Cagoule
$36 $110
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Superdry Men's Hawk Colorblocked Cagoule in Camo/Khaki for $36.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
New
Columbia · 34 mins ago
Columbia Web Specials
up to 65% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 65% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "19JULY65" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Fishing Sale
Deals from $12
free shipping
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt
$28 $40
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- Several colors are available for $29.90.
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter
$23 $30
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S/M and L/XL
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Women's Maragal Mid Waterproof Boots
$48 $115
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Maragal Mid Waterproof Boots in Tobacco/Pebble or Elk/Red Canyon for $59.98. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts that to $47.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $67 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 12
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Columbia Women's Lightweight Fleece Jacket
$27 $60
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Women's Lightweight Fleece Jacket in select colors (Grey Heather pictured) for $26.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Colors at this price include Grey Heather, Lagoon, and Atoll.
Features
- available in most sizes S to XL
New
Columbia · 17 mins ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
