Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers their Lixada Men's 2-in-1 Quick Dry Shorts in Black for $25.99. Coupon code "LCY12458" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of men's shorts for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's up to $58 off brands including Joseph Abboud, Awearness Kenneth Cole, and Lucky Brand. Buy Now
Mage Male Group via Amazon offers the Vicalled Men's Drawstring Shorts in five colors (Black pictured) for $15.95. Coupon code "3RKE9GZ8" drops that to $7.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tankoo via Amazon offers the Little Beauty Women's Athletic Shorts in several colors/styles (Dark Grey pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "T36HMPDC" drops the starting price to $8.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE60". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Girls' PFG Super Bonehead Dress in several colors (Bright Geranium Plaid pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts the price to $13.58. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Columbia Women's Three Lakes Fleece Jacket in several colors (Nori pictured) for $24 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
