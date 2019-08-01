- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in three colors (Sunset Red pictured) for $16.90. Plus Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Flat Front Adventure Shorts in Asphalt Grey or Four Leaf Clover for $27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention at $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Printed Shorts in Camo or Navy for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the American Rag Men's Camo Drawstring Cargo Shorts in several colors (Worn Red pictured) for $20. Coupon code "BIG" cuts it to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Mountain Crest Fleece Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Arctic Blue/Nocturnal pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
