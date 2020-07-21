That's a low by $8. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- In Shark/Olive/Fossil or Carnelian Red/Wildfire/Shark.
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save 67% off list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available at this price in
several colors (Red Jasper pictured)Red Jasper only.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Bass Pro Shops has it in select colors for the same price with in-store pickup.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Bass Pro Shops
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee.
- Available in several colors (Night Shadow/Shark pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available at this price in Blue or Olive.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- available in several colors (Red Jasper/Mountain Red pictured)
- Shipping adds $6, but Greater Rewards members score free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
Save 50% off list price for this quilted jacket. Buy Now at Superdry
- It's available in Olive Mix.
Apply coupon code "HOUSE20 " to get this price. That's $289 off list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at The House
- Available at this price in Black Ops.
- waterproof
- hood with drawcord
- removable zippered arm compartment
Take up to 60% off original prices on a selection of men's and women's jackets, shoes, shorts, and more with coupon code "JULY60". Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories. Plus, you'll bag a $20 Columbia Gift Card on orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Columbia
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Thyme Green pictured).
- Great Rewards members bag free shipping (it's free to join), otherwise shipping adds $6.
Shop and save on outerwear, shoes, apparel, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
You'd pay around $20 for this elsewhere.
Update: It's in stock on July 18, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon
- In
Navy orShark
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Fossil pictured) in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x34.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Apply coupon code "JULY60" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (City Grey Plaid pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Sign In or Register