Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Mountain Crest Fleece Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Arctic Blue/Nocturnal pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Columbia Women's Three Lakes Fleece Jacket in several colors (Nori pictured) for $24 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in three colors (Sunset Red pictured) for $16.90. Plus Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
