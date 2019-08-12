- Create an Account or Login
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $19.12. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our June mention, $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Kohl's discounts a selection of men's polo shirts with prices starting at $8.49 via coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid $8.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders over $75. Deal ends August 11. Shop Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For its Greater Rewards members, Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $14.32 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Hoodie in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
REI Outlet offers the Columbia Men's Flex ROC Pants in Bright Copper or Bark for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Mountain Crest Fleece Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Arctic Blue/Nocturnal pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
