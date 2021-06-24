Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Chambray Shorts for $18

Apply coupon code "SAVEINJUNE" for a savings of $5, making it $27 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Fossil Oxford.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Get this price via coupon code "JUNEDEALS" and save $42 off list. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- This price is for members only. Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
Save on a variety of men's styles from Levi's, Champion, Hanes, Dockers, IZOD, and more. Plus, many styles bag an extra discount via on-page clip coupons. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Shorts for $29.99 ($20 off).
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or pay $5.
That's about $4 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Timber & Khaki pictured).
Use code "JUNEDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
- In Black / Graphite and Monument Blood Orange.
Over 2,000 items are discounted, with footwear starting from $23, accessories from $6, and coats from $23. Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Sweeten the savings on a selection of sale items with coupon code "SAVEINJUNE". Almost 20 styles are discounted. Shop Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "SAVEINJUNE" for a savings of $7, making it the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- water-resistant fabric
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Available in Mountain Red Heather or Night Tide Heather.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20" to get the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Eyedictive
- Available in Matte Shark/Blue or Matte Black/Smoke.
Coupon code "JUNEDEALS" takes an extra 20% off for a total of $40 off list. Buy Now at Columbia
- In Wind.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Apply coupon code "SAVEINJUNE" for a savings of $6, making it $46 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Black.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
