Macy's · 22 mins ago
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Oroville Creek Lined Jacket in several colors (Azul Blue pictured) for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (Most stores charge at least $63.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Details
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 22 min ago
Columbia · 6 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket (L sizes)
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in Tapestry or Grey for $30. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- Until July 14, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
Features
- sizes XL or XXL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Uniqlo · 3 wks ago
Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka
$50 $80
$5 shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
eBay · 1 wk ago
Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket
$30 $134
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- available in size XL-Long only
Macy's · 4 days ago
The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker
$42 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Colorblocked Water-Repellent Windbreaker in Black Psychedelic Print/Black for $42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $7 under last week's mention, $28 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt
$15 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Beach Check Plaid pictured) for $15 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $15.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt
$28 $40
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
- Several colors are available for $29.90.
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S and M.
