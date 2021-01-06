It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black, Fawn pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Men's Black pictured).
That's $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Gray/Moss at this price.
A wide range of items are discounted, including exercise bikes, weight benches, running shoes, and recovery equipment. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Stamina 345 Magnetic Exercise Bike for $329.99. ($219 off)
Save on over 720 sneakers, boots, sneakers, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free. Otherwise, pickup in store to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots for $112.73 ($37 off).
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 400 items. Shop Now at Vans
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $30. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals pictured for $63 (50% off).
Save up to 66% off styles for the whole family. Additionally, you'll bag a free $20 gift card on orders over $100. Shop Now at Columbia
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Bronson Road Down Jacket for $144.99 (50% off).
- The gift card will be redeemable 2/18/21 - 3/21/21.
It's half off today and $2 less than our August mention. Buy Now at Columbia
- In three colors (Cypress Camo, Black pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable hip belt
- 1-liter capacity
- Model: 1890911_S
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Columbia
- Also available in White Typo, which you really owe it to yourself to see.
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's a savings of half off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Standard fit in several colors (Harvester pictured).
- Log into your account to see the discount and bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Save on over 300 items, including women's pullovers starting from $7, men's t-shirts from $7, men's windbreakers from $15, men's shirts from $20, women's fleeces from $25, men's sweatshirts from $25, and men's coats from $60. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Half Snap Pullover for $29.99 (low by $6).
That's a savings of half off the list price. Plus, you'll receive a free $20 e-gift card. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Dark Purple (pictured) or Black.
- Shipping adds $6, but Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- The gift card will be redeemable 2/18/21 - 3/21/21.
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Columbia
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Available in several colors (Soft Purple, Dark Purple Heather pictured).
That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Although "big & tall" is in the title of the item on the product page, the size selections say regular. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available in several colors (Collegiate Navy Plaid pictured).
