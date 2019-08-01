Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S to XXL.
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S and M.
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Jacket in several colors (Biking Red pictured) for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
Columbia takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories during its Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get a $20 Columbia Gift Card with orders of $100 or more. Even better, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
- The gift card can be redeemed from August 1 through 21.
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
- Several colors are available for $23.90.
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Rapid Rivers Printed Short Sleeve Shirt in several styles (Ancient Fossil Beach Convo pictured) for $22.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
- available in sizes S/M and L/XL
Sign In or Register