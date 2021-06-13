Columbia Men's Great Hart Mountain II Men's Half-Zip Fleece for $12
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Columbia Men's Great Hart Mountain II Men's Half-Zip Fleece (ltd sizes)
$12 $60
pickup

It's $21 under what you'd pay direct from Columbia and a great price for one of their fleece coats. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available at this price in Charcoal Heather in sizes S and 2XL only.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
