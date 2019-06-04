New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
$49 $130
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Fairbanks 530 Boots in Grey for $48.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Details
Kohl's · 23 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers
from $7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "LGNMQFFC" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
6pm · 4 wks ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 4 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Web Specials
up to 70% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SPRING19" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
New
Kohl's · 1 hr ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Note: It's also available in Full/Queen for $43.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under last month's mention, $176 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Ends Today
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Roffe II EXS Crew Shirt
$12 $25
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Roffe II EXS Crew Shirt in Super Sonic for $14.99. Coupon code "SPRING19" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
