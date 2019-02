Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Delray PFG Duck Shoes in Dark Grey/Zour or Nori/Pebble for $49.98. Log into your Greater Rewards account to cut that toand bag. (Not a member? It's free to sign up .) That's a $10 overnight drop and the lowest price we could find now by $60. They're available in select sizes from 7 to 15. Deal ends February 18.