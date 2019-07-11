New
Columbia · 59 mins ago
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Macy's · 17 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt
$15 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Thompson Hill YD Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Beach Check Plaid pictured) for $15 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by at least $15.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt
$28 $40
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
- Several colors are available for $29.90.
- available in sizes S to XXL
Walmart · 5 days ago
George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt
$6 $11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to 5XL. Buy Now
Proozy · 7 hrs ago
PGA Tour Men's Stretch Polo Shirt
2 for $18 $120
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the PGA Tour Men's Stretch Polo Shirt in several colors (Red pictured) for $20.99. Add two to cart for $41.98 and apply coupon code "DN2FOR18" to cut that to $18. With $5.95 for shipping, that's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $6. It's available in select sizes S to L. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt
$9 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Nautica Men's Casual Lighthouse Shirt (XL sizes only)
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's Casual Lighthouse Shirt in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
- available in sizes XL and XXL only
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia · 2 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to XXL
Columbia · 3 days ago
Columbia Summer Sale: $25 off
Extra 25% off
free shipping
Columbia takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories during its Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get a $20 Columbia Gift Card with orders of $100 or more. Even better, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
- The gift card can be redeemed from August 1 through 21.
Columbia · 2 wks ago
Columbia Fishing Sale
Deals from $12
free shipping
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket (L sizes)
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in Tapestry or Grey for $30. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- Until July 14, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- sizes XL or XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S and M.
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Columbia Men's Oroville Creek Lined Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Oroville Creek Lined Jacket in several colors (Azul Blue pictured) for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (Most stores charge at least $63.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
