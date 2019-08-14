- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Battle Ridge II Camo-Print Cargo Shorts in Grill Camo (pictured) or Peatmoss Camo for $50. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal end August 13. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Milankerr via Amazon offers its Milankerr Men's Stripe Boardshorts in several colors (Orangeflower pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "UOT9BEKK" cuts that to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Printed Shorts in Camo or Navy for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the No Boundaries Women's Basic Knit Shorts with Tie-Front 2-Pack in several colors combinations (Black & Gold pictured) for $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in several colors (Red Spark pictured) for $31.92 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $19.12. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our June mention, $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Hoodie in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
