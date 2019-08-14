New
Columbia Men's Battle Ridge II Camo-Print Cargo Shorts
$20 $50
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Battle Ridge II Camo-Print Cargo Shorts in Grill Camo (pictured) or Peatmoss Camo for $50. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal end August 13. Buy Now

  • available in sizes from 32 to 42
Details
Comments
  • Code "MEN"
  • Expires 8/14/2019
