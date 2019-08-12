- Create an Account or Login
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
For its Greater Rewards members, Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $14.32 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Crocs takes an extra 50% off clearance styles. (This discount applies in cart.) Shipping adds $4.99, or spend $34.99 or more for free shipping. Shop Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket in several colors (Red Spark pictured) for $31.92 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $19.12. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our June mention, $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Outdoor Elements Hoodie in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $29.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI Outlet offers the Columbia Men's Flex ROC Pants in Bright Copper or Bark for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
