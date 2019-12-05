Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also $15 under the best price we could find for a similar name-brand jacket elsewhere.) Buy Now at Columbia
That's $4 under our previous mention from a few weeks ago and a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at Columbia
Prep for the upcoming winter and save up to 80% off a variety of puffer coat styles for adults' and kids. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on select shoes, sets, blankets, and more, with prices starting from $9.99. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on thousands of items for boys', girls', and babies. Shop Now at The Children's Place
That's up to $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
Save big on men's, women's, and kids' shoes, including hiking boots, running shoes, slippers, and more. Shop Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Columbia
That's $52 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
It's $66 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $33.73. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $33 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $26.99. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
