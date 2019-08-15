- Create an Account or Login
date 2019-08-15
Columbia offers its Columbia Girls' PFG Super Bonehead Dress in several colors (Bright Geranium Plaid pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts the price to $13.58. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now
The Children's Place continues to offer a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.79 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Amazon discounts select kids' shoes and apparel as part of its Amazon Back To School Fashion Sale. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Target takes $10 off orders of $40 and over for select kids' clothes, shoes, and accessories. Plus, all orders over $35 bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Target offers the Cat & Jack Boys' Straight Fit Denim Jeans in Medium Blue for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "65SUM2019". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE60". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Panther Creek Jacket in several colors (Azul Diamond Emboss pictured) for $44.99. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
