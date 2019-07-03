New
Columbia
$16
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Boys' Flattop Ridge Half-Snap Fleece Pullover in Red or Black for $19.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" drops that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $19. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Amazon
ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set
from $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Modaioo via Amazon offers the ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set in several colors (Pink pictured) from $17.99. Coupon code "SSMODA45" drops the starting price to $9.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 3/4 - 10/11
Amazon
Storeofbaby Girls' Casual Maxi Dress
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Storeofbaby via Amazon offers the Storeofbaby Girls' Casual Maxi Dress in several colors (Pure Black pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "403RCDMO" cuts that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from 4-5 Years to 10-11 Years
Macy's
Ideology Girls' One-Piece "Girls Slay" Swimsuit
$11
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Ideology Girls' One-Piece "Girls Slay" Swimsuit in Crystal Mist for $11.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XL
Macy's
Ideology Boys' Palm-Print Swim Trunks
$11
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Ideology Boys' Palm-Print Swim Trunks in Spliced Palm for $10.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Columbia
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Columbia
Columbia Web Specials
up to 65% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 65% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "19JUNE65" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia
Columbia Fishing Sale
Deals from $12
free shipping
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Grill/Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Columbia
Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket
$28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts the price to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from S to XXL
Columbia
Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece
$24
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in several colors (Dark Mountain pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $23.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $51 off and tied with our April mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia
Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt
$28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- Several colors are available for $29.90.
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
