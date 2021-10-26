New
Columbia · 51 mins ago
$40 $79
free shipping
It's a savings of $40 off list and the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Columbia
Tips
- Available in Ancient Fossil Spotted Camo at this price only.
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- fits up to 15" laptop
- foam padded back
- sternum strap w/ rescue whistle
- 2 water bottle pockets
- outside security pocket
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
