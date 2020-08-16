New
Nintendo · 44 mins ago
Coloring Book for Nintendo Switch
Free + 6 more free games

Whether you need to entertain your kids for a bit so you can finally get some work done or want to do a little destressing yourself, it's hard to beat a good coloring session - especially when it's free. Even better, downloading this game unlocks 6 more games that you can also snag for free. Check out the titles below to see if any make you green with envy or tickled pink. Shop Now at Nintendo

Tips
  • Puzzle Book for free ($4 off)
  • Pocket Mini Golf for free ($2 off)
  • Jumping Joe and Friends for free ($2 off)
  • Mini Trains for free ($6 off)
  • Robonauts for free ($4 off)
  • Not Not - A Brain Buster for free ($2 off)
Features
  • up to 4 players can color at once
  • basic game includes 12 images to color and 1 whiteboard empty canvas to create your own designs (additional images available as DLC)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/16/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Games Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register