Whether you need to entertain your kids for a bit so you can finally get some work done or want to do a little destressing yourself, it's hard to beat a good coloring session - especially when it's free. Even better, downloading this game unlocks 6 more games that you can also snag for free. Check out the titles below to see if any make you green with envy or tickled pink. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Puzzle Book for free ($4 off)
- Pocket Mini Golf for free ($2 off)
- Jumping Joe and Friends for free ($2 off)
- Mini Trains for free ($6 off)
- Robonauts for free ($4 off)
- Not Not - A Brain Buster for free ($2 off)
- up to 4 players can color at once
- basic game includes 12 images to color and 1 whiteboard empty canvas to create your own designs (additional images available as DLC)
Expires 8/16/2020
Published 47 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Find a variety of titles including Food Truck Tycoon-Asian Cuisine, UNO, and STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Please scroll to the end of this sale page to see these listings.
Choose from a variety of games for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping starts around $5, otherwise bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Nintendo DS games start at $4.99, PS4 from $12.99, and Xbox One from $14.99. Save on titles like Death Stranding, Days Gone, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and more. Shop Now at GameFly
Starfinder has a cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role and The Last of Us 2). This game is adapted for narrative-driven, no-knowledge required gameplay. It puts you in a futuristic science-fantasy world where you influence the outcome of the story. Heroes are recruited to explore a ship and asteroid to determine the fate of the ships missing crew. Shop Now at Amazon
- The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $2 or the full season for $10.
- interactive Alexa voice game
- Rated GS (guidance suggested)
That's $10 under list and well below what third-party sellers are charging for new units.
Update: Shipping adds $5. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A one year Nintendo warranty is provided.
- 21 classic SNES games
- 2 wired SNES controllers
Save on games for Switch and 3DS, including Resident Evil 6, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and Devil May Cry 3. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll down to view this sale.
Made by a few Nintendo developers while working from home, this simple game turns the Joy-Con controllers into a virtual jump rope. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 2-player support
It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nintendo
- includes one NES controller
- 30 pre-installed games
