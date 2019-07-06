New
JCPenney · 33 mins ago
Colorburst Folding Chair
$18 $35
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Colorburst Folding Chair in several colors for $21. Coupon code "BED8" drops that to $17.85. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now
  • Amazon charges about the same for Twisted Citron, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Home Depot charges $20.58 for Teal, with in-store pickup.
  • 18-gauge steel frame
  • double-hinged and triple-braced
  • Code "BED8"
  • Published 33 min ago
