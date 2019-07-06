New
JCPenney · 33 mins ago
$18 $35
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Colorburst Folding Chair in several colors for $21. Coupon code "BED8" drops that to $17.85. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now
- Amazon charges about the same for Twisted Citron, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Home Depot charges $20.58 for Teal, with in-store pickup.
- 18-gauge steel frame
- double-hinged and triple-braced
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush 3-in-1 Beanbag
$72 $290
free shipping
HomeSpot via Rakuten offers the Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush 3-in-1 Beanbag in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $72. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $24. Deal ends July 8. Buy Now
- converts from floor pillow, to ottoman, to chair
- measures 23.6" x 23.6" x 16.5" (as a chair)
- holds up to 350 lbs.
- machine washable cover
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walmart offers the ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner in Gray or Tan for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $62.) Buy Now
- requires only 4" of clearance from the wall
- steel reclining mechanism
- high-density foam cushions
- seat with pocket coil spring system
- stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
- full chaise pad
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 5 days ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench
$100 $195
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench in Espresso/Chocolate with Black Baskets for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- includes 3 foldable fabric baskets
- made of solid and composite wood
- Model: 92301
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Armen Living Summer Chair
$92 $237
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal for $91.99 with free shipping. That's $145 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- walnut wood finish
- measures 25" x 22" x 31"
- Model: LCSUCHWACH
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCP Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade
from $21
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCP Home Premium 2.5" Cut-to-Width Cordless Faux Wood Blinds
from $20
$9 shipping
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Premium 2.5" Cut-to-Width Cordless Faux Wood Blinds in several colors (White pictured) from $30. Use coupon code "4SPARKLE" or "BLAC43" to cut the starting price to $20. With $8.95 for shipping, that's at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 6. Shop Now
Tips
- "4SPARKLE" renders the best price for the smallest size in each color; "BLAC43" yields the best price for all other options. (These codes don't stack.)
- After choosing the color and product, enter your desired width, and the blinds will be custom fabricated to your specifications.
- wand-tilt control
- includes a valance and mounting hardware
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.49. Buy Now
- 3 light settings
Sign In or Register