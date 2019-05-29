JCPenney offers the Colonial Mills All-American 7-Piece Reversible Braided Rug Set in several colors (Chocolate pictured) for $280. Coupon code "MPB330" drops that to $196 with free shipping. (A $15 oversized item surcharge applies). That's $504 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 5' x 7', 2' x 5', and 22" x 34" rugs
  • four 15" x 15" chair pads
  • made in America