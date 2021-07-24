College Essentials 1-Day Flash Sale at Macy's: 20% to 60% off
Macy's · 57 mins ago
College Essentials 1-Day Flash Sale at Macy's
20% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on small appliances, bed & bath items, furniture, luggage, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
  • Pictured is the Art & Cook Single Serve Coffee Maker for $41.99. It's a savings of $29.
