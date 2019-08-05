- Create an Account or Login
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Collapsible Trunk Organizer for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $3.) Shop Now
iProBay via Amazon offers the LeeKooLuu 720P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System for $99.99. Coupon code "VBH58376" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the WZRELB 3000-watt 12-volt Pure Sine Wave Solar Power Inverter for $249.07 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Cyclone Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert in Blue for $7.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon cuts 30% off a selection of Chemical Guys Automotive Cleaning items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Fochutech via Amazon offers its Fochutech High Pressure Foam Gun Car Wash Kit for $27.95. Clip the on-page 6% off coupon to wash that down to $26.27. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel 32-oz. Mystery Oil for $3.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Donald Durhams 1-Pound Rockhard Water Putty for $1.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
