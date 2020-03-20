Open Offer in New Tab
Colgate Total Advanced Pro-Shield Mouthwash 33.8-oz. Bottle
$3 w/ coupon $5
free shipping

That's about $2 less than you could expect to pay at other local stores. Buy Now at Walgreens

  • Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to get this deal.
  • Available in Peppermint Blast flavor.
