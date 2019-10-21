Personalize your DealNews Experience
Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples Shop Now
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $38.49. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by about $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Sharpie Special Edition Fine-Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack in Assorted Colors for $8.68. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the first Brazi Bites freebie we've seen since June. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find for American Nightmare by $9, and the lowest price we could find for Observer by $30. Shop Now
As part of a class action settlement, customers who purchased select Good Health snack products may be eligible for up to $10 ($1 per package, up to 10 units without proof of purchase; with proof of purchase, no limit applies). The suit alleges that the company violated certain laws in the marketing, advertising, and labeling of its snack products.
To file a claim, you must have purchased select Good Health snacks between September 6, 2010, and March 7, 2019. You must submit your claim by November 2. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's pennies under the best we could find at a local store via in-store pickup.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.02. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste 4-Pack for $7.98. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $7.58. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
