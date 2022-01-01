Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples. Shop Now at Colgate
- You must be an educator of kids in grades K-1 to order these kits.
- easy-to-use classroom materials to teach students oral hygiene
- includes classroom materials, plus Colgate toothpaste and toothbrush samples for 24 kindergarten or first-grade students
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That is a low by $15, and the lowest price it has been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- works with Rocketbook app for iOS and Android
- includes one lined/dot grid magnetic page pack, Pilot Frixion pen, and microfiber cloth
- Model: ORB-E-K3-A
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3/4" wide
- matte finish
- will not dry out or yellow
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
This is a $13 low today and the best price we've seen. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- stainless steel blades
- ambidextrous
- Model: 78025528
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price. You'd pay twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MallStop via Amazon
- 2 AAA batteries included
- 2 modes
- Model: HB-CN08118A
Clip the on-page coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to get this price – it's around $4 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register