Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
57 mins ago
Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Classroom Kit
Free for K-1 teachers
free shipping

Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples. Shop Now

Tips
  • You must be an educator of kids in grades K-1 to order these kits.
Features
  • includes classroom materials, plus Colgate toothpaste and toothbrush samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Supplies Colgate
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register