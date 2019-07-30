Macy's offers the Colette Upholstered Storage Queen Bed in Brown for $399. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $359.10. With $99 for white glove delivery, that's $540 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
- plush pleated headboard
- drawers measure 30" x 18" each
- 13 plywood slats (box spring not required)
- measures approximately 64" x 87.5" x 54"
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with 3 Power Recliners in Smoke or Argento for $3,699. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $3329.10. With $200 for white glove delivery, that's a savings of $2,386 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
- measures 124'' x 124'' x 32''
- available with right or left-facing arms
- three reclining pieces
- top grain cowhide leather upholstery
- solid wood framing
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon offers the Olee Sleep Omega 10" Hybrid Gel Memory Foam and Pocket Spring King Mattress for $213 with free shipping. That's $86 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- composed of 5 layers including pocket spring
- tempered steel independently-encased coils
- Model: R-10SM02K
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
