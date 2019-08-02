New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Coleman Xtreme 3 28-Quart Cooler
$19 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Coleman Xtreme 3 28-Quart Cooler in Orange for $18.95. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest in-stock price today by $12, although we saw it for $5 less last December. It holds 36 cans, supports 250 lbs., and features two cup holders. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register