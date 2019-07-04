New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
$50 $80
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman Xtreme 150-Quart Cooler in Green for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
Features
- holds 223 cans
- 2-way handles and a hinged lid
- 4 cup holders
- Model: 3000001670
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick
$3 $5
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in several colors (S'mores pictured) for $2.94 with free shipping. That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 6-oz. candle
- burns for 25 hours
- Model: 7713
Walmart · 5 days ago
Coleman ComfortSmart Suspension Chair
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman ComfortSmart Suspension Chair in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- Nylon mesh fabric
- Holds up to 300 lbs.
- Carry bag
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Coleman 12x10-Foot Screened Canopy and Sun Shelter
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman 12x10-Foot Screened Canopy and Sun Shelter for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- made of Polyguard 2X double-thick UVGuard material with 50+ UPF protection
- telescoping poles with Comfort Grip technology
- 8-Foot 4" center height
- ground stakes and pre-attached guy lines
- screen walls with 2 doors
- includes wheeled carry bag
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find we could find by at least $17 today, although we saw it for $5 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- holds 84 cans
- 5-day ice retention
- telescoping handle
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 23 hrs ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $7. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Wildgame Innovations Digital Wildlife Camera
$22 $73
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 off list and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon · 5 days ago
Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater
$240 $370
free shipping
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Coleman Power Steel Swim Vista Series II 18-foot x 48" Frame Swimming Pool Set
$297 $488
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman Power Steel Swim Vista Series II 18' x 48" Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump, Ladder and Cover for $297 with free shipping. That's $161 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 pool, 1 filter pump, 1 ladder, and 1 pool cover
- 4 see-through windows
- corrosion-resistant metal frames
- built-in flow control drain valve
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag
$32 $45
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag for $31.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- divided cover
- lightweight sheet
- integrated pillow pad
- no-snag zipper
- roll control system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa
$297 $381
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $84.
Update: Shipping is no longer available, but you can still pick up in-store for free. Buy Now
Features
- built-in LED lights
- AirJet system with 81 air jets
- measures 69x26"
- designed for four people
- Model: 90427E
Sign In or Register