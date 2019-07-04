New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Coleman Xtreme 150-Quart Cooler
$50 $80
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman Xtreme 150-Quart Cooler in Green for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
Features
  • holds 223 cans
  • 2-way handles and a hinged lid
  • 4 cup holders
  • Model: 3000001670
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register