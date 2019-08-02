- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the offers the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Dome Tent for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman Xtreme 3 28-Quart Cooler in Orange for $18.95. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest in-stock price today by $12, although we saw it for $5 less last December. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag for $31.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $82 or more). Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Coleman 10x10-Foot Slant Leg Instant Screened Canopy in Green for $77.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $10 Kohl's Cash, that's $39 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in Graphite for $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most charge $22 or more. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has dropped to $230.29. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Cable Woods 16/3 100-Foot Outdoor Heavy-Duty Extension Cord in Orange for $22.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag for $24.57. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
