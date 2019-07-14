Walmart offers the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet for $139 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
- measures 13x9 feet with 2x2-foot closet
- 9-minute set up time
- wheeled carry bag
- hinged door
- Model: 2000018088
Walmart offers the Coleman ComfortSmart Suspension Chair in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Nylon mesh fabric
- Holds up to 300 lbs.
- Carry bag
Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $84 or more). Buy Now
- holds up to 190 cans
- channel drain
- Have-A-Seat Lid supporting up to 250-lbs.
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in several scents (S'mores pictured) for $2.94 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that didn't require a minimum purchase) and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
- 6-oz. candle
- burns for 25 hours
- Model: 7713
Walmart offers the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find we could find by at least $17 today, although we saw it for $5 less in March. Buy Now
- holds 84 cans
- 5-day ice retention
- telescoping handle
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
For in-store pickup and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $73. Buy Now
- built-in LED lights
- AirJet system with 81 air jets
- measures 69x26"
- designed for four people
- Model: 90427E
Amazon offers the Coleman Cable 20-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord in White for $8 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via pickup
- 16-gauge wire & reinforced blades
Walmart offers the Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag for $31.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- divided cover
- lightweight sheet
- integrated pillow pad
- no-snag zipper
- roll control system
