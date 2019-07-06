New
Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa
$297 $388
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup, Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $73. Buy Now
Features
  • built-in LED lights
  • AirJet system with 81 air jets
  • measures 69x26"
  • designed for four people
  • Model: 90427E
Details
Comments
