Walmart offers the Coleman Powersports 196cc Gas-Powered Mini Bike in Red/Black for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $49.97 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we could find. This off-road mini bike features a 196cc pull-start engine, rear disc brake, headlight, and low-pressure tires.Click here to see it in action and here for video review.