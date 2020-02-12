Open Offer in New Tab
Coleman FreeFlow 24-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$16 $25
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's also available in Sandstone for $17.49.
  • Amazon matches the price for Slate with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in Slate
  • keeps drinks cold up to 31 hours or hot up to 11 hours
  • double-walled and vacuum-insulated
  • high-flow spout
  • 100% BPA-free
  • Model: 2038475
