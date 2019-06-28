New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman ComfortSmart Suspension Chair in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- Nylon mesh fabric
- Holds up to 300 lbs.
- Carry bag
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Coleman 12x10-Foot Screened Canopy and Sun Shelter
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman 12x10-Foot Screened Canopy and Sun Shelter for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- made of Polyguard 2X double-thick UVGuard material with 50+ UPF protection
- telescoping poles with Comfort Grip technology
- 8-Foot 4" center height
- ground stakes and pre-attached guy lines
- screen walls with 2 doors
- includes wheeled carry bag
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find we could find by at least $17 today, although we saw it for $5 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- holds 84 cans
- 5-day ice retention
- telescoping handle
Walmart · 1 day ago
Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag
$32 $45
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag for $31.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- divided cover
- lightweight sheet
- integrated pillow pad
- no-snag zipper
- roll control system
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room
$88 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room for $87.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- 10x9ft w/ 5ft 8" center height
- window awnings
- storage pockets
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Shade & Beyond 8x10-Foot Canopy
$21 $33
free shipping
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade & Beyond 8x10-Foot Canopy in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "P8YS6P8L" drops the price to $21.44. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- UV protection
- corner stainless steel D-rings
- high-density polyethylene fabric construction
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart · 6 days ago
Wildgame Innovations Digital Wildlife Camera
$22 $73
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 off list and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Walmart · 10 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Coleman Power Steel Swim Vista Series II 18-foot x 48" Frame Swimming Pool Set
$297 $488
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman Power Steel Swim Vista Series II 18' x 48" Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump, Ladder and Cover for $297 with free shipping. That's $161 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 pool, 1 filter pump, 1 ladder, and 1 pool cover
- 4 see-through windows
- corrosion-resistant metal frames
- built-in flow control drain valve
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa
$297 $381
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $84.
Update: Shipping is no longer available, but you can still pick up in-store for free. Buy Now
Update: Shipping is no longer available, but you can still pick up in-store for free. Buy Now
Features
- built-in LED lights
- AirJet system with 81 air jets
- measures 69x26"
- designed for four people
- Model: 90427E
Walmart · 3 days ago
Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet
$139 $210
free shipping
Walmart offers the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet for $139 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Features
- measures 13x9 feet with 2x2-foot closet
- 9-minute set up time
- wheeled carry bag
- hinged door
- Model: 2000018088
Walmart · 1 day ago
Coleman LED Camp Lantern String Lights
$16 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Coleman LED String Lights for $16.16. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $24, outside of Amazon, which charges the same price. Buy Now
Features
- 10 2.75" lantern-shaped lights
- operates on 3 AA cell batteries (not included)
