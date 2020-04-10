Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Coleman ComfortSmart Regular Foldable Camping Cot w/ Foam Mattress
$50 $70
free shipping

Do you like to camp, but hate to sleep on the ground? This folding camp cot is just what you need to make your camping trip more enjoyable, and it is the lowest price we could find by $12 (although most major retailers charge at least $69). Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price (though it would be next month before it arrives).
  • It will also make a handy extra sleeping area to accommodate that unexpected house guest.
Features
  • support up to 275-lbs.
  • suitable for most people up to 5'7" tall
  • measures 69" x 25" x 15" unfolded
  • steel frame with coil suspension system and thick foam mattress
