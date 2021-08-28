Coleman 64-oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Growler for $20
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman 64-oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Growler
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's a $3 drop from our mention earlier this week, and the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • BPA-free
  • double hinge lid tether
  • double walled, vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel
