Walmart · 36 mins ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • holds 84 cans
  • 5-day ice retention
  • telescoping handle
  • have-a-seat lid supports up to 250 lbs.
  • Model: 3000005161
